November 12, 1941 - February 8, 2019
Connie Louise (Krehbiel) Hammer (77) passed away Friday, February 8th at St Francis nursing home in San Antonio after a long illness.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years Lawrence Hammer (San Antonio); her sons Larry Hammer (Plano, Tx), Gary Hammer (Boerne) and Brian Hammer and daughter-in-law Alejandra Hammer (Boerne). Grandchildren Derrik Hammer (San Marcos), Garret Hammer (San Marcos), Emily Hammer (Boerne), Erika Hammer (Boerne), Lorah Kassai (Utopia), Gustavo Hammer (Brighton, Co), Carl Hammer (Boerne). Brother Gary Krehbiel and sister-in-law Kay Krehbiel (Sapulpa, OK). She was preceded in death by her parents Orlin and Violet Krehbiel and sister Barbara Beck.
Connie was born November 12, 1941 in Fairfield, Il. She was raised and graduated high school in Bushton, Ks. She attended Ft Hays State University and later received her Registered Nurse degree from McLennon Jr College in Waco, Tx. Connie was a dedicated mother and wife. Was an exceptionally talented pianist, loved to play tennis and later worked as a nurse at the VA hospitals in Waco and San Antonio as well as being the school nurse at St Matthews Catholic School.
Rosary & Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00pm on Thursday February 21st at Mission Parks Funeral Chapel 3401 Cherry Ridge Dr. San Antonio, TX 78230. Funeral mass will be held at 10:00am on Friday February, 22nd at St Matthew's Catholic Church, 10703 Wurzbach Rd. San Antonio, TX. 78230.
"A heartfelt thank you to the Sisters and staff of Saint Francis Nursing Home who gave so much comfort and love to Connie"
Memorial donations may be made to St Francis Nursing Home 630 W Woodlawn Ave, San Antonio, Tx 78212 - 210-736-3177
Published in Express-News on Feb. 17, 2019