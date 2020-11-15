Connie R. Duke passed from this life to her eternal home only 6 days short of her 92nd birthday on November 18th, 2020. She is survived by her devoted children, Cindy Brown and son- in-law Hal Brown of Austin, Texas, Pamela Andrews and son-in-law Mike Andrews of Oxnard, California, and her son Craig A. Duke of Austin, Texas. Connie was loved by her grandchildren Derek Brown and his wife Holly of Austin, Texas, Ross Brown of Austin, Texas, Jill Lamoureux and her husband Haven of Los Angeles California, Jake Boxberger of Birmingham, Alabama, and Geoffrey Boxberger of Wichita, Kansas. She adored her great-grand children Ryan, Ames, and Bowen Brown, Jonah and Weston Brown, Rhodes and Wilder Lamoureux. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Jean Romine and her devoted nieces, Jay Ann Quilter, Ann Duke-Shaw, Gwynne Canales, Jeanne Schattenberg, Karen Paris, Jackie Romine, Lynn Wheeler, Judy Fields, Robin Moore and their families. Connie became like a second mom to many of her children's friends who to this day refer to her as "Aunt Connie". The family would also like to remember her special family friendship of over 60 years with Albert Fischer and his late wife Betty. Connie is also lovingly survived by her special companion and best friend of the last 7 years, Mr. L. F. "Corkey" Robinson.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents Ethel J. and Hugh J. Romine, her brothers Hugh J. Romine Jr, Robert N. Romine, and her husband of 60 years, Harvey Jack Duke.

Connie has been described as beautiful, elegant, and gracious. She was outgoing, fun, generous and enormously thoughtful to those around her; her positive attitude and infectious good spirit were well known to all her friends and family. Connie loved the Texas Hill Country near Bandera and the Duke children have wonderful memories of

weekends spent at the Hill Country ranch with aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandparents. She loved the Texas coast around Rockport and Port Aransas where she and Jack began a tradition in the early 1980's of spending the fall of each year entertaining friends and family on the beach in Port Aransas. A family and friends Thanksgiving dinner in Port Aransas was a tradition for many years which continued until Connie could no longer travel. She was an avid fisherman and enjoyed fishing the shallow water from Baffin Bay to Copano Bay as well as sport fishing the Gulf of Mexico off Port Aransas with close family friends Donald and Gaye Belcher. Connie loved the mountains of Colorado and spent many winter and spring seasons with her children and grandchildren skiing the slopes of Beaver Creek. Connie was an eternal optimist and boy did she have fun!!!!

Due to COVID 19 there will not be a memorial service and the family asks that donations in her honor be sent to:

The Alzheimer's Association

7719 Wood Hollow Drive #157

Austin, Texas 78731

A private celebration of Connie's life for family members will be held in in Port Aransas. Connie requested that her family spread her ashes on the dunes in front of the Aransas Princess as the morning sun breaks over the horizon on her beloved Gulf of

Mexico.

Funeral arrangements

Weed Corley Fish in Austin

(www.wcfish.com)

"I am the resurrection and the Life."

John 11:25