Conrad Fiske Housler was born in Battle Creek, Michigan on June 18, 1932 and died in San Antonio, Texas June 9 ,2020.

Conrad is claimed by the Charlotte Michigan High School Class of 1951 although he exaggerated his age to enlist in the United States Air Force before graduation. He was proud of his 20 years service in the USAF and retired as a MSgt. in 1971. USAF assignments included England, France, Thailand, Viet Nam and several bases in the United States. After serving in transportation and logistics Conrad transferred to the Air Force Office of Special Investigations and was recognized for meritorious service.

As a youth Conrad had a talent for boxing and was the 1950 Golden Gloves flyweight champion in his hometown in Michigan. He held a lifelong love of that 'sweet science.' He maintained a fondness of travel, a sense of curiosity and a great respect for learning. Conrad continued his education after retirement, studying criminology and polygraph examination at Texas A&M and earning a Master of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies at Southwest Texas State University. He did security work and gave polygraph exams for many San Antonio companies; he also taught defensive driving courses for many years. Conrad honed his interest in photography, taking courses and workshops with the Greater San Antonio Camera Club, when on cruises and at other conferences. Family, friends and many organizations counted on Conrad to take photographs to capture special events.

As a devoted member of MacArthur Park Church of Christ Conrad reveled in activities with the Men's Ministry; retreats and especially the monthly men's luncheons. After retirement Conrad continued to make friends at every opportunity. He served a term as president of the San Antonio Chapter of the Retired AFOSISA, met with the Seniors of Live Oak for monthly luncheons and weekly men's breakfasts.

Conrad is preceded in death by his eldest son, Howard Housler, and two siblings, Neal Housler and Roma Wallace. He is survived by his wife, Jo Agee-Housler; three children, Martin Housler (Dawn), Anita Michels (Larry), Kathleen Torpey (Sean); his sister, Sandy Pier; four stepchildren; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins and other family.

A memorial service will be scheduled when travel is safer for distant family and friends. Conrad was generous and thoughtful to the end. He donated his body to the Texas State University Forensic Anthropology Center.