On Saturday, July 18, 2020, Conrad Soriano, Jr. was called to be with the Lord. Conrad will be remembered as a loving son, brother, uncle, godfather, father figure, and friend.

Conrad is preceded in death by his father Conrado Soriano, grandparents Manual & Josepha Carrera, and Pedro & Genoveva Soriano. His aunts and uncles Hortencia, Esmeralda, Sylvia, Herlinda, Elena, Manual Jr. and Miguel Sr.

He is survived by his mother Lydia Soriano, sisters: Ann Marie, Bertha (Glenn), Brenda, brothers: Henry (Cory), Johnny, Gilbert (Tispesia), and sister in law Sandy. His nieces and nephews Winston, Gilberto, Brandon, Hailey, Tallora, Richard, Madison, Tristan, Adriana, Johnny, Max and Savannah. He is also survived by his Cooter Brown family, Wolfpack and fur baby Fiona.

Conrad graduated from Kennedy High School and worked at HEB before he found his passion in country music working for Mario Flores, Clay Hollis and Jon Wolfe.

Visitation: Hardy-Henderson & Rosewood Funeral Home 12:00 - 5:00 pm on Friday, 8/7/20.

Rosary: St. John Berchmanns Catholic Church 7:00 pm, Friday, 8/7/20.

Mass: John Berchmanns Catholic Church 10:00 am, Saturday, 8/7/20.

Interment on Saturday, 8/8/20 @ First Memorial Park Cemetery, Von Ormy, TX