Home

POWERED BY

Services
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
San Jose Mission Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Conrado Gonzalez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Conrado G. Gonzalez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Conrado G. Gonzalez Obituary

Conrado G. Gonzalez was born in La Coste, Texas, and was a longtime resident of San Antonio. He was a devout parishioner of Mission Concepción Catholic Church. He is preceded in death by his wife of more than forty years, Carolina Gonzalez; and his previous late wife, Anita Gonzalez; also his children, Adrianna Lois Romero (Mando) and Joe Moran (Cheryl). He is survived by his children, Virginia Salazar (Cruz), Julia Vasquez (Leonel), Juanita G. Rios (Domingo), Trinidad Abrego (Richard), Conrado Gonzalez Jr., Stanley Gonzalez (Lisa), Charles Gonzalez (Carmen), James Moran (Sylvia), Danny Zurita (Serena) and Ernest Ibarra. He was blessed with numerous grandchildren, great- and great great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was very proud of having been able to live long enough to see his fifth generation. He was an avid Houston Astros fan and played baseball himself in his younger years.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Thursday, February 20, 2020, with a Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. A Procession will depart the Funeral Home at 9:15 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, for a 10 a.m. Funeral Mass at San Jose Mission Church. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery III. Services under the direction of Castillo Mission Funeral Home.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Conrado's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -