Conrado G. Gonzalez was born in La Coste, Texas, and was a longtime resident of San Antonio. He was a devout parishioner of Mission Concepción Catholic Church. He is preceded in death by his wife of more than forty years, Carolina Gonzalez; and his previous late wife, Anita Gonzalez; also his children, Adrianna Lois Romero (Mando) and Joe Moran (Cheryl). He is survived by his children, Virginia Salazar (Cruz), Julia Vasquez (Leonel), Juanita G. Rios (Domingo), Trinidad Abrego (Richard), Conrado Gonzalez Jr., Stanley Gonzalez (Lisa), Charles Gonzalez (Carmen), James Moran (Sylvia), Danny Zurita (Serena) and Ernest Ibarra. He was blessed with numerous grandchildren, great- and great great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was very proud of having been able to live long enough to see his fifth generation. He was an avid Houston Astros fan and played baseball himself in his younger years.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Thursday, February 20, 2020, with a Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. A Procession will depart the Funeral Home at 9:15 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, for a 10 a.m. Funeral Mass at San Jose Mission Church. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery III. Services under the direction of Castillo Mission Funeral Home.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 20, 2020