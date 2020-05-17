Constance "Connie" Margaret Bertetti Casseb, a lifetime resident of San Antonio, was born on August 27, 1926, to John Andrew and Margaret Cadena Bertetti. She entered into her eternal life on May 13, 2020, at the age of 93, surrounded by her children. Her presence will be deeply missed. After graduating from Jefferson High School in 1944, she attended Incarnate Word College where she received her Baccalaureate degree. She taught at Crockett Elementary School for several years. Connie was a kind and gentle soul who touched many lives. She loved unconditionally and was loved by all who knew her but none more than her husband, George Casseb, the love of her life. They were married on May 27, 1950 and were blessed with 67 years of marriage. In addition to being a loving wife, she was a devoted mother whose relationship with her six children was undeniably strong, nurturing and endearing. Connie also found the time to participate in numerous endeavors. She took great pride in being a Daughter of the Republic of Texas and was especially fond of her membership in the San Antonio Conservation Society, where she served with many life-long friends. She was also active in many civic and social organizations including the Club Sembradores de Amistad de San Antonio, Gibbons Literary Society, St. Monica's Guild, the Assistance Guild of San Antonio and her beloved Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church Altar Society. Connie is preceded in death by her husband, George Casseb; her parents, John and Margaret Bertetti; her brother, Lawrence Andrew Bertetti; her son, George Andrew Casseb; and her granddaughter, Francesca Alexandra Casseb. Connie is survived by her daughters, Margaret Ann Casseb and Joann Casseb Hinchey and her husband, William Hinchey, MD; sons, John Bertetti Casseb, Frank James Casseb and his wife, Liliana, and Edward Solomon Casseb and his wife, Bernadette; grandchildren, John W. Hinchey, MD, and his wife, Christy, George Hinchey and his wife, Meredith, Carolyn Hinchey Shaw and her husband, Robert, Andrew Casseb, Campbell Casseb, Joey Casseb, Nicky Casseb, Liliana Casseb, Leila Casseb; great grandchildren, Addie Hinchey, Ford Hinchey, Will Hinchey, Bobby Shaw, Reeves Shaw and Liam Shaw. Connie is also survived by her sister-in-law, Eugenia Bertetti, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Sr. Patty, Jacqui, Bertha, Elizabeth, Rose, Rachel and Mary for their special care and comfort. The family would also like to acknowledge Embrace Hospice, especially Erin Bell, RN, who cared for Mom so lovingly. In light of the current COVID-19 restrictions and in consideration for the health of all, services will be private. Those wishing to send their condolences may do so within Connie's obituary page at www.porterloring.com and clicking on guestbook.In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the UTHSC Institute for Alzheimer and Neurological Disorders, 7703 Floyd Curl Dr., San Antonio, Texas 78229, or to the charity of your choice. Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on May 17, 2020.