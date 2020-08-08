CONSTANCE CLARKSON

Constance Carew Clarkson entered peacefully into the arms of her Savior on the afternoon of July 31, 2020.

Connie was born to Lillian Clay Carew and Henry Grattan (Bob) Carew on July 22, 1929. Connie spent most of her youth in Corpus Christi where she graduated from Incarnate Word Academy in 1948 and attended Del Mar Junior College. Connie was an active member in her local Catholic Youth Organization(CYO). In fact, she and her Dad and brother Bob were walking to attend Mass when an acquaintance and his brother stopped to give them a lift to Church. Bob Clarkson was in the driver's seat and drove right into Connie's heart. Bob and Connie married at St. Theresa's Catholic Church in 1950. They spent the last 35 years of their married life in San Antonio raising their 8 children: Nancy (Dennis) Devlin, Pat (Sigrun) Clarkson, Tim (Olivia) Clarkson, Dennis (Sherry) Clarkson, Henry (Terry) Clarkson, Cindy (Bart) Bartels, Connie (Kevin) Gannon, and Lili (Todd RIP) Cunningham.

For many years Connie was a busy and devoted wife and mother for her husband and 8 children. Connie pursued her Faith journey with life-long attendance at the Catholic Church. She was also proud to be a member of Alcoholics Anonymous for the past 31 years. Her children were guided by her generous Christian example. When her children began leaving her nest, Connie pursued a career in real estate. She loved dancing, singing, gardening, crabbing at her beloved Padre Island, attending monthly luncheons with the Holy Spirit Birthday Bunch, playing poker and dominos, cheering the Spurs, golfing, setting trot lines along the Guadalupe River, cooking, and entertaining.

Connie was predeceased by her loving husband Bob Clarkson of almost 40 years, her parents Bob and Lil Carew, grandson Robert C. Clarkson, her brother Bob Carew, and son-in-law Todd Cunningham. Connie is survived by her loyal and special sweetheart of 30 years Jim Ross, all 8 of her children, 25 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her brothers Jim (Ophelia) Carew, Mike (Brenda) Carew, and Hal (Barbara) Carew, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Her family wants to extend our gratitude to all the kind and devoted staff at The Lodge in Leon Springs. We are also grateful for our Mother's wonderful, personal caregivers: Bethany Milligan, Spring Bullard, Margarita Reyna, and Nancy Heiberg.

Generous in life as well as death, Connie donated her body to science. There will be a Memorial Mass offered on Saturday, September 19,2020 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Boerne, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made to the Benedictine Ministries Corporation, 316 W. Highland Dr., Boerne, TX 78006; AA Club 12, 102 Thames, San Antonio, TX 78216; the Mission of Divine Mercy, 1531 Indian Chief Trail, New Braunfels, TX 78132; or The Got Hope Organization.