CONSTANCE ISABEL VALDEZ
In peace, with dignity, and in the grace of God, surrounded by countless angels, Constance (Connie) Valdez passed away to Glory on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

Her never-ending faith strengthened Connie to endure the trials and tribulations of her physical disability.

Those who will cherish her memory include: sisters: Anna Maria, Yolanda (Sam), Martha, and brother, Jesus (Mary); nieces and nephews: Celsa, Jesse, Anjanette, Eleanor, Michael, Briana, and Christopher; great nieces and nephews: Nicholas, Joaquin, Marli, Sophia, and Jaxon, numerous cousins; and a host of friends and extended family members. Connie was preceded in death by her mother, Blanca G. Valdez; her father, Cipriano D. Valdez; and her nephew, Nicholas S. Perez.

The family encourages memorial contributions in Connie's honor to the March of Dimes or to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please send acknowledgements to: C/O Anna Valdez, P.O. Box 141445, Austin, Texas 78714.

Visitation is 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, and Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Funeral Home – East Side, at 1615 East Cesar Chavez Street. The funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 1206 East 9th Street.

There will be a grave side service, announced at a later date, at Austin Memorial Park Cemetery, 2800 Hancock Drive.



Published in Express-News on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MISSION FUNERAL HOME
1615 East Cesar Chavez
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 444-3355
