Constance Jean "Connie" Zimmerman


1955 - 2020
Constance "Connie" Jean Zimmerman passed peacefully into the LORD'S glory on April 8, 2020.

She was born August 31, 1955 to Jack and Beverly Semlinger.

She is survived by her loving Husband of 34 years, Douglas Zimmerman.

She was wonderfully devoted to her two children, Sara Lynch and Zebulon Zimmerman.

Most beloved "Grammy" to Wyatt, Magnolia and Gunner.

Connie will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.

A celebration of her blessed life will be held as soon as possible.

Published in Express-News on Apr. 19, 2020
