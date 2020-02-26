|
|
Connie was born in Malden, Massachusetts, she moved with her parents, Jean and Warner Wisian and her sister, Francis Ryan Jones to Robstown, Texas. She married and spent much of her life in Ingleside and Leakey, Texas where she loved the water. She ran the Eagle Nest Restaurant in Leakey surrounded by her children. She loved to gamble and play slot machines, go to the movies and spend Holidays with her Family. Her last few years were spent in assisted living at San Antonio Residence and Rehabilitation. In her final week all her Family, every single one, came to say, "till we meet again", she was so happy to see them, her last moments were painless with her daughter, Melisa was honored to hold her hand when she passed away.
Those left to honor and cherish Connie's memory include her children, Jason Thompson, JoJo Thompson, David Thompson, Shawn Thompson, Richard Thompson, Joshua Thompson, Debbie Roach, Sherah Roach, Melisa Lange, and Katelyn Thompson, will deeply miss her, along with her 23 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Pallbearers include Shaw Thompson, Jason Thompson, Patrick Lange, Jesse Martinez, Joshua Thompson, and Kendall Cannick. Funeral Services will be held at Church in The Valley, Leakey, Texas, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 3:00 PM. Viewing will be one hour before service. Interment will follow in the Leakey Floral Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the personal care of Nelson Funeral Home of Leakey Wood, Texas. The family invites you to leave a condolence at www.nelsonfuneralhomes.net
Published in Express-News on Feb. 26, 2020