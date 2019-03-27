|
February 17, 1936 - March 20, 2019
Constancia Medina Flores, 83, born February 17, 1936 in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico passed away peacefully at her home on March 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 40 years, Vicente Flores, Jr., daughter, Maria Veronica Fimbrez, parents, Valeriano and Marcelina Medina, brothers, Jesus, Ventura, and Antonio; sister, Maria M. Perales. Mrs. Flores is survived by her children, Mario Vicente (Yolanda), Carmela (Noel) Longoria, Marcelina (Louis, Jr) Gonzales, Barbara (Willie) Siller, Valentino (Martha), and Valeriano Flores; 14 grand children, 32 great-grand children and 3 great-great grandchildren; sisters, Adriana M. Montemayor, Juana Medina and brother, Severiano Medina, all from Laredo, Texas; beloved nephew, Francisco Medina and other numerous nieces and nephews.
Constancia was devoted to her Catholic faith by being a member of St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, until her illness forced her to relinquish her participation from several church organizations and activities. She was a member of the Guadalupanas, Eucharistic and Lector Ministries and various prayer groups. She often cooked for her loving family after Sunday church services by cooking caldo de res, menudo or chile rellenos.
She loved to travel, which took her to visit several cities such as Chicago, Santa Fe, Washington, DC, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Monterrey, Mexico City and Jerusalem.
She was employed at Lasso Western Wear and San Antonio Dress company for many years as a seamstress and eventually promoted as Team Leader for her department, until the company closed.
She will be greatly missed by her beloved family, close friends and parish community.
Visitation services will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home, 2525 Palo Alto Rd. with a Rosary commencing at 7:00 p.m.
Funeral procession departs funeral home at 9:30 a.m.
Mass of Resurrection will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, 1918 Palo Alto Rd. Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery,
Published in Express-News on Mar. 27, 2019