January 4, 1922 - March 7, 2019
Consuelo "Chela" Ayala Perez, born January 4, 1922 at Rancho de Los Perez in Rio Grande City, TX to Cosme & Florentina Ayala Perez, was called home to be with the Lord on March 7, 2019 at the blessed age of 97.
She is reunited with her father Cosme Ayala; mother Florentina Perez Ayala; husband Jesus J. Perez; mother in-law Benita Perez; father in-law Yeldefonso Perez; brothers Fidel and Manuel Ayala; sisters Francisca Ayala Martinez and Teodora Ayala Lopez; sister-in-law Gerarda Laurel; son Leonel J. Perez; step son Arnold Perez; step daughters Lillian and Lavinia Perez.
In 1939 she married Jesus J. Perez in Rio Grande City and in 1946 she moved to San Antonio, Texas. She enjoyed sewing, reading, cooking, tending to her garden and spending time with her family. She was a member of El Mesias Methodist Church and loved her fellow church members who knew her as "Chelito".
She is loved and will be greatly missed by her sister Refujia Ayala Espinoza; step daughter Pricilla Lozano; grandchildren Mark and Melissa Perez; her grandchildren's mother Rosa G. Ochoa; step granddaughter Jennifer J. Lopez; step grandchildren Joshua Luke Martin, Julianna Martin, Matthias Alexander Lopez; as well as numerous extended family members.
A Memorial service will be held in her memory at El Mesias Methodist Church, 825 Aransas Ave, San Antonio, Tx 78210 on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 7:00pm.
Memorial donations in her memory may be made to El Mesias United Methodist Church, 825 Aransas Ave, San Antonio, Tx 78210
Published in Express-News on Mar. 17, 2019