Consuelo "Connie" Carvajal, widow of Mario F. Gonzalez, entered eternal rest peacefully at home on September 11, 2020, at the age of 83, after a year long battle with lung cancer.

She was surrounded by family and hospice nursing staff. She was born on New Year's Day, 1937, to parents Teresa Rivas and Jose Luis Carvajal.

She is survived by her daughter, Morgan LeFay Boydell (Sonia), sister Clara Leos and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her only brother, Vincent F. Carvajal. Consuelo was a descendant of the Canary Islanders and the great-great-great granddaughter of Colonel Juan N. Seguin of the Republic of Texas Army.

Though she lived in San Antonio her entire life, Connie was an avid, solo world traveler. She enjoyed exploring different locations worldwide and making new friends on her many excursions. She would happily regale you with stories of her experiences and photos of the sights she encountered on her numerous travels.

Though Connie never learned to drive, that did not stop her from walking 2 to 4 miles daily and riding the bus whenever she needed to go somewhere. Connie derived great pleasure from thrift shopping and enjoyed collecting many art pieces and collectables. She especially loved working in her yard and on her home with assistance from Fernando Trujillo, her all-around handyman and "adopted son". He, in turn, referred to her as "Mama Connie".

The family would like to thank Incarnate Word Sisters Care and VITAS Hospice Staff, cousins Judy Seguin and Martha Ann Gutierrez, for providing excellent and compassionate care to Connie. Consuelo was blessed to have them as a constant support system during her final days.

Per her wishes, her ashes will be dispersed at a later date.