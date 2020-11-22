1/1
Consuelo "Chelo" (Hernandez) Davila
1940 - 2020
Consuelo "Chelo" Davila (Hernandez), born August 10, 1940, in San Antonio, TX passed into eternal light at home on November 15 2020. Beloved wife of 57 years to Oscar Mitchell; loving mother to her children, Robert Dimas Jr. (1960-2018), Henry Lee Davila, Brenda Michelle (Engel) Davila, Veronica Marie Davila; Doting Grandma to 13 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren, and cherished sister to José, Andrea (Menchaca), Concepción (Sanchez), Jesús (Jesse), Amelia (Ramirez), Gloria (Diaz). Chelo loved spending time with her treasured family, cooking her famed Spanish rice for friends and family alike, and sharing her faith and devotion to all. She especially loved caring for her grand and great-grandchildren, and helping others in need. Her home was always full of family stopping in to visit or come to call and share a chat with her and her beloved husband on the porch. Chelo loved to talk about her faith, including a special devotion to Blessed Virgin Mary and the Sacred Heart of Jesus, and always had a hug and smile for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her laugh was contagious. The testimony of her incredible love lives daily in the hearts of her surviving children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, 11/24/2020 from 6-8 pm at the Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. The Funeral Service will be on Wednesday 11/25/2020 at 12 pm at the Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park.



Published in Express-News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
NOV
24
Rosary
07:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
NOV
25
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
NOV
25
Burial
Sunset Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
2108282811
