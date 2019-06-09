|
November 29, 1941 - May 30, 2019
Consuelo Encina Mora, born November 29, 1941 in San Antonio, TX to Pedro and Consuelo Encina, was called home to be with the Lord on May 30, 2019 at the blessed age of 77. Consuelo graduated from Tech High School in 1960 and later married the love of her life on July 16, 1961. She gave her husband Celestino Mora, Jr. four (4) children: Claudia, Chris, Charles, and Casey. She was preceded in death by her parents and second oldest son, Charles "Chuck" Mora. She leaves behind her husband of almost 58 years, her only daughter Claudia Mora and two (2) sons Chris and Casey Mora; grand- children Amanda, Chris Anthony, Chynna, Carlos, Caleb, Caitlin, Cheyenne, Isabella, Chloe; six (6) great-grandchildren; siblings Maria Paula Estrada, Pedro Encina, Jr., Patricia Ann Encina, as well as extended family members and friends all over the United States. Heaven has gained a treasured soul. She will live forever in the hearts of her family and friends.
SERVICES
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 1:00 PM - 9:00 PM with a Rosary at 7:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Procession will depart from the funeral home on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 8:30 AM for a 9:00 AM Mass at St. Henry Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to The or The .
Published in Express-News on June 9, 2019