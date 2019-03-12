|
March 8, 2019
Consuelo F. Cruz, 86, of Somerset passed away peacefully on Friday, March 8, 2019 at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her Husband: Leo Montelongo Cruz.
She is survived by her Daughter: Sylvia Cruz of Somerset, Sons: Carlos Cruz (Rachel) of San Antonio, Texas, Albert Cruz of Somerset, Sister: Estella Arguello of San Antonio, Texas, Brothers: Tony Flores (Janie) and Cecelio Flores (Antonia) both of Somerset, Texas, Grandson: Carlos Cruz (Aimee) of Gilbert, Arizona, Great-grandchildren: Taelor Cruz and Gunner Cruz and Several Nieces and Nephews.
Visitation will take place Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at Delgado Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m.
Funeral will Depart Friday at 9:45 am for a 10:30 a.m. mass at St. Marys Catholic Church in Somerset, TX with interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Somerset, TX .
Published in Express-News on Mar. 12, 2019