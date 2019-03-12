Home

Delgado Funeral Home
2200 W Martin St
San Antonio, TX 78207
(210) 533-0003
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
5:00 PM
Delgado Funeral Home
2200 W Martin St
San Antonio, TX 78207
Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Delgado Funeral Home
2200 W Martin St
San Antonio, TX 78207
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Marys Catholic Church
Somerset, TX
Consuelo F. Cruz Obituary
March 8, 2019
Consuelo F. Cruz, 86, of Somerset passed away peacefully on Friday, March 8, 2019 at her residence.

She was preceded in death by her Husband: Leo Montelongo Cruz.

She is survived by her Daughter: Sylvia Cruz of Somerset, Sons: Carlos Cruz (Rachel) of San Antonio, Texas, Albert Cruz of Somerset, Sister: Estella Arguello of San Antonio, Texas, Brothers: Tony Flores (Janie) and Cecelio Flores (Antonia) both of Somerset, Texas, Grandson: Carlos Cruz (Aimee) of Gilbert, Arizona, Great-grandchildren: Taelor Cruz and Gunner Cruz and Several Nieces and Nephews.

Visitation will take place Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at Delgado Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m.

Funeral will Depart Friday at 9:45 am for a 10:30 a.m. mass at St. Marys Catholic Church in Somerset, TX with interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Somerset, TX .
Published in Express-News on Mar. 12, 2019
