|
|
Connie was born May 26, 1941 in San Antonio and was a resident of Von Ormy, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents Juan and Luz Gil Lopez. She is survived by her husband Sebastian (Sammy) Martinez Jr.; sons, John Martinez (Katherine), Sebastian Martinez III; daughter, Lauraine Martinez; sister, Mary Lou Rivera; brother, Fred Lopez; grandchildren, Nichole Martinez, Skylar Martinez, Sahara Martinez, John Martinez (Jennifer); great grandchildren, Callie Flores, Isabella Duncan and many nieces, nephews and friends. Connie graduated from Edgewood High School class of 1960. She worked at St. Phillips College and Palo Alto College. She was a member of the Auxiliary Disabled American Veteran's chapter. She was the leader of the house the many times her husband was away during his Navy career. Special thanks to Texas Oncology Dr. Allison Haroff and all their staff, Dr. Robert Ramirez, and Dr. Saul Montelongo.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. with rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park South.
Funeral Mass on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.
Interment to follow at San Fernando III.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 20, 2020