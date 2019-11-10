|
|
Our dearly beloved mother, Consuelo Valdez Lopez, age 90, descendant of Gregorio Esparza, defender of the Alamo, entered into eternal rest on October 30, 2019, in Floresville, TX. She was born on December 10, 1928 in Pleasanton, TX. She is preceded in death by her husband Librado C. Lopez, parents Juanita and Clemente P. Valdez, sister Mercedes Martinez, brother Clemente C. Valdez, grandson Edward Garcia, nieces Elaine Sarro and Eunice Garza, nephews Erasmo Valdez and Nicholas Martinez, Jr. Consuelo is survived by daughters, Jane Garcia (Eddie), Stella Winfield (Joe) and Catalina Mendez-Rucker; son, Clemente Mendez (Linda); 3 sisters, Maria De La Luz Garcia, Liria Valdez and Maria Elena Munoz (Benito); brother, Juan Valdez; 19 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's or Dementia research groups.
Visitation will be Monday, November 11, 2019 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral Mass will be at 8:30 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church on Tuesday, November 12th. Interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 10, 2019