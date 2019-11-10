Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Resources
More Obituaries for Consuelo Lopez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Consuelo Valdez Lopez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Consuelo Valdez Lopez Obituary

Our dearly beloved mother, Consuelo Valdez Lopez, age 90, descendant of Gregorio Esparza, defender of the Alamo, entered into eternal rest on October 30, 2019, in Floresville, TX. She was born on December 10, 1928 in Pleasanton, TX. She is preceded in death by her husband Librado C. Lopez, parents Juanita and Clemente P. Valdez, sister Mercedes Martinez, brother Clemente C. Valdez, grandson Edward Garcia, nieces Elaine Sarro and Eunice Garza, nephews Erasmo Valdez and Nicholas Martinez, Jr. Consuelo is survived by daughters, Jane Garcia (Eddie), Stella Winfield (Joe) and Catalina Mendez-Rucker; son, Clemente Mendez (Linda); 3 sisters, Maria De La Luz Garcia, Liria Valdez and Maria Elena Munoz (Benito); brother, Juan Valdez; 19 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's or Dementia research groups.

Visitation will be Monday, November 11, 2019 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral Mass will be at 8:30 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church on Tuesday, November 12th. Interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Consuelo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -