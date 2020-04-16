|
Cordia Kaye Arnecke, born December 31st, 1934, passed away April 13th, 2020 at the age of 85.
Kaye, as all her beloved friends called her, "Nana" as her grandchildren called her, was born in Bloomington, Indiana. Kaye graduated from Incarnate Word High School and Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas, where she received a BS degree in Home Building. Kaye met the love of her life, Charles Otto Arnecke, Jr., at Trinity University where she was the cheerleader and he was the quarterback. Kaye and Charles were married on December 17, 1956 and enjoyed Charles' career in the military traveling to many different destinations and making friends along the way. Kaye and Charles had a lifetime of love for 59 years. Kaye's career was being an officer's wife where she loved to cook and entertain, a beloved mother to Angela and Daphne, an amazing grandmother to AJ, Gretchen, Allison, Bobby and Jake and a great-grandmother to Davis. Kaye loved her grandchildren and found so much pleasure in being closely involved in all their activities when they were growing up. Kaye's true pleasures in life were her family, her church, her friends and her service to others including her faith in action while visiting those that were ill or in need. Her love for others was evident by all the friendships she nurtured for many years. Her amazing faith and unwavering love for God was exemplified in her devotion to her church, Triumphant Lutheran Church in Garden Ridge, Texas where she and Charles were founding fathers and members for over 40 years.
Kaye is preceded in death by her parents Col. (Ret.) Clifton and Amanda Adkins, and her husband Col. (Ret.) Charles O. Arnecke, Jr.
She is survived by her children Angela C. (Arnecke) Farrier and husband, Robert O. Farrier III and Daphne L. (Arnecke) Barlow and husband Bryan K. Barlow, grandson, A.J. Farrier and wife Bethany Farrier, great grandson Judson Davis Farrier, granddaughter, Gretchen A. (Newman) Cabuto, granddaughter, Allison C. Newman and grandsons Robert O. Farrier, IV and Clinton Jacob Farrier.
The family would like to graciously thank the staff and nurses at the Forum at Lincoln Heights, (Skilled Nursing) in San Antonio, Texas for their unconditional love and care for the past 3 years where Kaye last resided. Additionally, our thanks go to Heart to Heart Hospice for their gentle care. Without their love and compassion, the journeys end would not have been so comforting.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Triumphant Lutheran Church, 21315 Bat Cave Road, San Antonio, Texas 78266 or Heart to Heart Hospice 1000 Central Parkway N., Suite 110, San Antonio, Texas 78232.
