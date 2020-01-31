|
|
Corey Marcellus Wicks of San Antonio, TX born Oct. 20, 2019 Earned his wings Jan. 22, 2020. Corey was 3 months old.,
Corey was a handsome Baby Boy who looked just like his Father. He wasn't here long enough to accomplish his goals or live out his dreams, but he was here long enough to be Loved.
You Are Forever in Our Hearts
You Will Never Be Forgotten
Fly High Baby Boy, We Will Always Love You!
Corey is survived by his Father DaJuan Cooper jr., His Grandparents: DaJuan Cooper sr., Sandra Favez, Jodi Seabrooks, Krisenda Allen and great-grandmother Denise Cooper. His Aunts & Uncles: LaChea & Ja'Nay Cooper, Delvon & KeJuan Phelps, and many more extended family.
A Memorial Service will be held at Jefferson United Methodist Church 758 Donaldson Ave., SA, TX 78201 on Sat. 02/01/2020 at 2pm.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 31, 2020