Corienne Dauer Borchers passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the age 99. Corienne was born to Alma and Harry Dauer Sr. on February 17, 1920 in New Braunfels, Texas. She joins her parents, her siblings Ellenora Harvey, Viola Piper, Ottilie Foster, Harry Dauer Jr.; and her son, Gerald Borchers in Heaven. Corienne is survived by son, Bruce Borchers (Susie); grandchildren, Brooke Davidson (Doug), Brandon Borchers, and Heather Borchers Able; great grandchildren, Parker Nelson, Peighton Nelson, Micah, Caleb, India Able; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Corienne enjoyed visiting others, eating out with family and friends, traveling, and loved to dance. The family would like to thank countless individuals who visited, cared for, and truly loved Corienne during her lifetime. We especially are grateful for the love and care she received from the Blanco Villa staff and Hospice representatives.
John 14:1-4 (paraphrased) Jesus speaks, "Do not let your heart be troubled . Trust in God and also in me. I am going to prepare a place for you and when it is ready, I will come and get you, so that you will always be with me where I am."
Visitation will be Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:00-11:00 AM at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St. New Braunfels, Texas 78130. The Celebration of Life will begin on Saturday at 11:00 AM at Zoeller Funeral Home. Burial will immediately follow service at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the or to a .
Published in Express-News on Oct. 30, 2019