After a long valiant fight with cancer, on August 22, 2020, our loving and devoted wife and mother, Corina R. Sanchez was surrounded by her family as she peacefully let go of our hands and took the hands of our Heavenly Father as he led her Home to rejoice in His Kingdom.

Corina R. Sanchez, born on January 23, 1943 in San Antonio, Texas, was preceded in death by her parents, Ignacio Rodriguez, Sr. and Juanita A. Rodriguez. Her love, goodness and spirit will live on through the memories and lives of her high school sweetheart and devoted husband of 58 years, Alvaro Sanchez, Jr., her three "pride and joys" (daughters), Leticia (Ed Martinez) Sanchez, Diana "Dede" (Carlos) Aldaco, and Regina (Dave) Stidham, and her "Boo-Boo's" grandchildren, Regina (Adrian), Alec, Eric, Michael and Madison, and two great grandchildren, Dominic and Theodore. She is also survived by her siblings, Margie (Jesse) Gonzalez, Ignacio (Evelyn) Rodriguez, Jr., Alberto (Mary) Rodriguez, Esperanza (Robert) Felan, and Rosie (Juan) Maldonado, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and extended family and friends for whom she cared and loved deeply.

It would be wrong to say that Corina lost her battle with cancer because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick she was, her will and determination to live for her husband and "girls" was strong. She made it past several close calls and kept on fighting.

When anyone else would have broken, Corina stayed strong. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like. Corina did not die of cancer; she LIVED a full life despite cancer!

We are truly sad and disappointed that we cannot reminisce and celebrate our wife/mother's life with her nieces and nephews and her many, many friends, but because of Covid-19 restrictions, the rosary, funeral and burial services will be private and limited to our immediate family. A Celebration of Life is planned to occur in the future when it is safer for all of us to be together.

Corina will be missed by so many, but her goodness and fun, loving spirit will live on in the lives of her family and in memories of all those who were blessed to know and love her. As long as we live…So. Will. She!!

The family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, well-wishers are asked to make donations to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation in Corina's memory at Remember a Loved One

For those unable to attend services, condolences may be sent to the Sanchez family at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com