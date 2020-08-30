1/2
Corina R. Sanchez
After a long valiant fight with cancer, on August 22, 2020, our loving and devoted wife and mother, Corina R. Sanchez was surrounded by her family as she peacefully let go of our hands and took the hands of our Heavenly Father as he led her Home to rejoice in His Kingdom.

Corina R. Sanchez, born on January 23, 1943 in San Antonio, Texas, was preceded in death by her parents, Ignacio Rodriguez, Sr. and Juanita A. Rodriguez. Her love, goodness and spirit will live on through the memories and lives of her high school sweetheart and devoted husband of 58 years, Alvaro Sanchez, Jr., her three "pride and joys" (daughters), Leticia (Ed Martinez) Sanchez, Diana "Dede" (Carlos) Aldaco, and Regina (Dave) Stidham, and her "Boo-Boo's" grandchildren, Regina (Adrian), Alec, Eric, Michael and Madison, and two great grandchildren, Dominic and Theodore. She is also survived by her siblings, Margie (Jesse) Gonzalez, Ignacio (Evelyn) Rodriguez, Jr., Alberto (Mary) Rodriguez, Esperanza (Robert) Felan, and Rosie (Juan) Maldonado, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and extended family and friends for whom she cared and loved deeply.

It would be wrong to say that Corina lost her battle with cancer because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick she was, her will and determination to live for her husband and "girls" was strong. She made it past several close calls and kept on fighting.

When anyone else would have broken, Corina stayed strong. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like. Corina did not die of cancer; she LIVED a full life despite cancer!

We are truly sad and disappointed that we cannot reminisce and celebrate our wife/mother's life with her nieces and nephews and her many, many friends, but because of Covid-19 restrictions, the rosary, funeral and burial services will be private and limited to our immediate family. A Celebration of Life is planned to occur in the future when it is safer for all of us to be together.

Corina will be missed by so many, but her goodness and fun, loving spirit will live on in the lives of her family and in memories of all those who were blessed to know and love her. As long as we live…So. Will. She!!

The family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, well-wishers are asked to make donations to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation in Corina's memory at Remember a Loved One

For those unable to attend services, condolences may be sent to the Sanchez family at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com




Published in Express-News on Aug. 30, 2020.
August 28, 2020
My beautiful momma loved fiesta!
Leticia Sanchez
Daughter
August 28, 2020
Chicago, oh noooo
Leticia Sanchez
Daughter
August 28, 2020
Gondola ride in Venice Italy
Leticia Sanchez
Daughter
August 28, 2020
When in Rome
Leticia Sanchez
Daughter
August 28, 2020
Mom was still trying to do the splits up until about 10 years ago
Leticia Sanchez
Daughter
August 28, 2020
Ha Ha
Leticia Sanchez
Daughter
August 28, 2020
LOVE LOVE
Leticia Sanchez
Daughter
August 28, 2020
Mom was always getting into character
Leticia Sanchez
Daughter
August 28, 2020
My silly mom
Leticia Sanchez
Daughter
August 28, 2020
We love our momma/grandma
Leticia Sanchez
Daughter
August 28, 2020
Mom's First Birthday after her transplant
Leticia Sanchez
Daughter
August 28, 2020
My mom was so full of love and life for her family
Leticia Sanchez
Daughter
August 28, 2020
Such a strong, beautiful woman. My heart goes out to her family and friends. Mays Cancer Center Nurse
Beth Welch
Acquaintance
August 27, 2020
Lorrie and Mrs. Sanchez at Lettys retirement party. I will miss your beautiful smile.
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Lorrie Albarado
Friend
August 26, 2020
In loving memory of my beautiful Mom! My heart hurts, but seeing these fun pictures of you help with the sadness I feel. We will love you and miss you always.
Leticia Sanchez
Daughter
August 26, 2020
It is with a broken heart that I send my sincere condolences to the family. She kept our "bobcat" family together.
Trini Gonzales
Friend
