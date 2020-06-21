Corinne Sabo was a Yellow Dog Democrat who fought for equity and inclusion of all people.

Retired from UTSA and a TSEU/CWA 6186 member, Corinne was a tireless advocate. Working with Edgewood ISD, she opposed private school vouchers. She championed the rights of women through Planned Parenthood and testified in Texas Senate hearings against parental notification for minors. She was active with Big Brothers Big Sisters South Texas and participated in missionary trips to underserved countries including El Salvador and Cuba.

Corinne belonged to the Texas and National Associations of Parliamentarians. In 1998, Texas Democratic Party Chairwoman MollyBeth Malcolm asked Corinne to serve as TDP Parliamentarian, a position she held until 2012. She served as Parliamentarian for Texas AFL-CIO from 2009-2016 when her health forced her to retire from this work.

Corinne leaves no biological family behind, but fond memories for those who knew and loved her. Never missing an election and the opportunity to vote, she had hoped to make it to November 2020 to vote for Democrats. To honor her memory, please vote for Joe Biden for President.

Donations to the Texas Democratic Party or charity of your choice will memorialize Corinne's life.