Corinne Marie Stehling Danysh passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 24, 2020, after a long illness. She was born into a large, boisterous German Catholic family in Fredericksburg, Texas. She was devoted to her parents and considered her siblings to be her best friends. She enjoyed playing with her grandchildren, baking cookies, quilting, and revered the United States flag.
Corinne was devoted to her husband of 54 years, Peter F. Danysh, and they lived a great life together. They travelled the world and attended many of the area festivals. They enjoyed Fiesta and would often wrap up their evenings at Beethoven Hall. In later years, they would go out to eat most days for a meal and make occasional trips to New Orleans. One of Corinne's greatest pleasures was the wildflower bouquets Peter hand-picked from the family farm.
As a mother, Corinne was rock solid and there was no guesswork as to what she considered right and wrong. She loved little adventures and took her children on bus rides to the Riverwalk and train rides to Austin. She always had a chore list and made sure her children worked during their school summers. They would occasionally be required to call her at work to learn the day's mystery project that might involve shucking gallons of Wilson County black-eyed peas or peeling and slicing a bushel of overripe Hill Country peaches.
She enjoyed her husband's family and appreciated their hospitality and homemade food. She said it was wonderful how brides and babies were welcomed into the Danysh family.
Corinne was fabulous and frugal. She worked with her father and his stockbroker at a young age to buy her first stocks. She valued hard work and living below her means. In early travel years, she scouted out "clean" value motels and packed picnics. The family cruised the highways in a station wagon stopping in the afternoons for a Dairy Queen treat. Later on, the Danysh family went on exciting trips to the West Coast, New England, Canada, and Mexico.
Corinne was industrious and enjoyed a varied career starting in the Fort Sam Houston ISD office and, after she had children, earned income typing professionally. She was a family owner of Taco Cabana (later TaCasita) and her first office was one of the picnic tables at the original location with a plug-in phone. Once she and Peter retired from work life, they ran a successful and charming bed and breakfast inn out of the Stehling and Meckel family homes in Fredericksburg.
Corinne loved all things music. She sang in the Fredericksburg Chorale for several years and attended area symphonies, went to musicals, watched parades, and hosted the family Christmas carol gathering.
A favorite treat was to go out for pie and coffee after a performance and then have a cold beer to close out the evening at home.
Corinne volunteered her time over the years as a milk and room mom at Holy Spirit School, washed altar linens for the church, served on the board of the Gillespie County Historical Society, and played with children at Santa Rosa Hospital.
Survivors include her husband, Peter; children, Elizabeth Jendrzey (Ed), Kitty Berlanga (Ed), Peter Michael Danysh, and Patrick Danysh (Adriana); grandchildren, Jack, Anna, Travis, Gunnar, Claudia, Erik, Charles, and William; siblings, Ferd Stehling (Nita), Bill Stehling (Carole), George Stehling (Janice), Michael Stehling (Carol), Pat Stehling (Marcy); brother-in-law, Jerry Griffin; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Elizabeth (Meckel) and Felix Stehling, she was preceded in death by siblings, Charles Stehling, Felix Stehling, Elizabeth Sherman, Mary Griffin, and Virginia Crowe.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the St. Mary's School Endowment Fund (Fredericksburg) or the .
Funeral services as follows:ROSARYTUESDAY,FEBRUARY 4, 20206:30 P.M.HOLY SPIRIT CATHOLIC CHURCH8134 BLANCO ROADSAN ANTONIO, TEXAS MASSWEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5, 20202:00 P.M.ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH304 W. SAN ANTONIO ST.FREDERICKSBURG, TEXAS 78624
Father John Nolan will officiate. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Fredericksburg, Texas.
