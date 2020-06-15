Cornel Sarosdy died peacefully at the age of 97 on June 12, 2020. Mr. Sarosdy was born in Toledo, Ohio, on August 1, 1922, to Louis J. and Margaret N. Sarosdy. In 1930, when he was eight years old, his mother took him and his two brothers to her native country of Hungary for a year and he attended public school there in the third grade; as a result, he spoke fluent Hungarian. Mr. Sarosdy received a B.S. degree from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh in 1944. He moved to Dallas in 1947 and to San Antonio in 1962 where he lived the rest of his life. He was a mechanical engineer and his work included the design of machinery and structures for highways, tunnels, subways and dams, and later the design and manufacture of cement and concrete production machinery. He is predeceased by his wife of 41 years, Cynthia Knipe Sarosdy, and is survived by his four children, Dr. Michael F. Sarosdy, Deborah A. Sarosdy, Randall L. Sarosdy and Theodore R. Sarosdy, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Cornel Sarosdy had a brilliant mind and generous spirit and was always ready to share his unique perspective on any subject of interest. He was a true Renaissance man. But above all he was fiercely devoted to his wife and family. He will be long remembered and greatly missed by all who knew him. A memorial service will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 11 St. Luke's Lane, Alamo Heights, TX 78209, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas, Inc.

