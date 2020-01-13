|
Rev. Cornelius Joseph Scanlan, OMI, was born in Dallas, Texas on October 24, 1929 and died in San Antonio, Texas on January 7, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Fr. Scanlan entered St. Peter's Novitiate on May 23, 1952, in Mission, Texas and professed vows as a member of the Congregation of the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate on May 31, 1953. Fr. Scanlan completed his studies in philosophy and theology in San Antonio, Texas. He was ordained to the priesthood on May 30, 1959, at St. Mary's Church in San Antonio, by Archbishop Robert E. Lucey, DD. Fr. Scanlan was licensed in Aircraft Engine Mechanics from Dallas Aviation School (1951) and received his private pilot's license in 1981. He was known to give airplane rides to Oblates before entering the novitiate. He earned a BA in Liberal Arts at De Mazenod Scholasticate in 1956. His first assignments led him to Texas (McAllen, Brownsville, Crystal City, McAllen, Dickinson, and later San Juan) and to Denver, Colorado with Marriage Encounter. He ministered in San Angelo, Texas in the early 80's where he was the first Director at Christ the King Renewal Center in San Angelo. He later served in the prison ministry in Big Spring, TX. He was involved with the ACTS retreats as liaison for the Diocese of San Angelo before coming to San Antonio. He was a member of the Board of Trustees of Oblate School of Theology in 1984. His assignments were extensive and included serving in Alaska. He previously served as pastor of St. Mary Magdalene Church in Brackettville, Texas before coming to Oblate Madonna Residence in San Antonio in 2013. Fr. Scanlan celebrated his 60th Anniversary of Priestly Ordination in 2019. He is survived by a brother, Patrick and a niece and nephew and several cousins. His mother was German. He learned the language and kept in touch with his cousins in Germany which he visited on occasion. Fr. Scanlan will be remembered with respect and esteem by his Oblate brothers and all the people who were recipients of his pastoral care. FUNERAL SERVICES Funeral services will be held at Oblate Madonna Residence Chapel at 5722 Blanco Road, San Antonio, Texas. A Vigil/Rosary will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 7:00 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM. He will be buried at the Oblate cemetery in San Antonio, Texas. MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONS In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Oblate Madonna Residence, 5722 Blanco Road, San Antonio, Texas 78216.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 13, 2020