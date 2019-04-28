October 24, 1926 - April 23, 2019

Corrine Catherine Irby of San Antonio Texas, age 92, passed away peacefully April 23, 2019.



She left behind a hell of a lot of stuff to her daughters, who have no idea what to do with it.



Somehow, they will deal; that 35 year in the making garage sale just hasn't happened yet.



She was renowned for her know it all, lack of patience, quick dry wit, take no prisoners, tell it like it is. We love her deeply and will miss her as a true force of nature. Her heart was big, and she would do anything for her family whom she loved so much.



Corrine grew up in a time when women were not encouraged or privileged to pursue their talents and realize their fullest potential. And yet, she became an artist. Corrine was a talented illustrator and painter, often creating gifts from the heart.



She hated cooking but loved to eat. It was her favorite pastime along with spending time outdoors tending her gardens.



She was devoted to her church and God and spent many hours in evening prayers, sometimes declaring that she didn't even have enough time for all the prayers she had to pray. In this way she was never alone. If you're reading this or have heard of her celebration of life, chances are, she prayed for you.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Harry, of 54 years; two sons, Michael and Jim; her parents Lillian (Bruno) Badaracco and Joseph Badaracco; brothers, Joseph and Leroy Badaracco; sisters Maryann Van Zandt and Gloria Harrell.



She will be sorely missed and is survived by her daughters, Beverly Churchill and Nancy Lovely and husband David; grandchildren Sam Lovely and wife Shanda; Sara Mahoney and husband Bryan; Joseph Lovely and wife Samantha; Chase and Summer Churchill; great grandchildren Crosby, Nannette, and Charlotte, and two step great grandchildren; sister-in-law Mary Irby numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.



All are invited to pay their respects during calling hours from 6pm to 8pm on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Porter Loring on McCullough.



ROSARY

WEDNESDAY, MAY 1, 2019

1:15 P.M.

MASS OF THE RESSURECTION

WEDNESDAY, MAY 1, 2019

2:00 P.M.

OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP

16075 N. EVANS RD., SELMA, TX



Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South.



