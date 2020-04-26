|
Corrine Hilda Mueller Gass was born on July 3, 1924, the second child of Oscar and Hertha Mueller in Twin Sisters, Texas. After living a long and joyful life, she outlived all family members of her generation and almost all of her lifelong friends. She went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 23, 2020.
Corrine's first eight years of education were in a one room schoolhouse in Twin Sisters. She graduated from Blanco High School in 1941. As a young lady she worked as a war time temporary clerk at the Post Office in San Antonio while living with her aunt and uncle. She met her future husband, Karl Sylvester Gass, while working at the Post Office after World War II and they married October 12, 1947.
They were married for 63 years.She dedicated her life to raising her two sons Gerald (Jerry) and Wesley. She worked tirelessly as a room mother and was active in the PTA. She served as a Sunday School teacher for her sons and in many other capacities in her church. She was also an avid supporter at their baseball games.She adored her grandchildren and loved hosting family gatherings and friends. She enjoyed attending and watching Texas A&M football games and going to USS Hobby Navy reunions with her family.Corrine is survived by her sons, Jerry Gass and his wife Jan, and Wesley Gass and his wife Jena, her grandchildren Kyle and Amber Gass and their sons Karl and Levi, Brett and Kim Gass and daughter Lilly, Ashley Jennings, Heidi and Miles Marburger and their son Ryce, Anna and Matt Gabaldon and their son Jameson, and Alexander Gass and numerous nieces and nephews.
A special word of gratitude goes to the Henry House staff that patiently and lovingly assisted Mom and Grandma for over eight years. Special recognition and thanks goes to New Century Hospice for their care and attentiveness during these last three months.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, there will not be a funeral service at this time. There will be a Celebration of Life service scheduled at a later date.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 26, 2020