Brigadier General (Dr.) Craig A. Manifold, USAF (RET) (BVT) died of natural causes at home. Born to H. Hughes and J. Sylvania (Hersey) Manifold in Stewartstown Pennsylvania, and survived by beloved wife (31 years), Denise L. Moore, and children: Hanna Manifold-Cappadonna, (Barrett); Della Manifold-Stolle, (Steven); and Caleb A. Manifold. He joyfully anticipated their first grandchild in May 2021.

Other survivors: brother Ray Manifold; sister Kay; sister-in-law Linda; three nieces; three nephews; 20 great-nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents and brother, Gary.

Family and animals were his first loves. Local, national and global impacts of his professional career are remarkable.

Recognized leader in emergency medicine Craig was a teen EMT; USAF aeromedical-technician; EMED physician; medical director; flight surgeon; educator; published researcher; and

product-developer.

His undergraduate and ROTC commissioning from SIU-C preceded Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine graduation and residency at USAF WHMC.

His deployments included Operation Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan), special ops and conventional deployments: Southern Watch, Noble Eagle and Urgent Fury. In TXANG his affinity in disaster response blossomed. He lead evacuations from New Orleans' Morial Convention Center in Katrina. As Joint Surgeon, he lead multi-state massive medical responses to Harvey.

He was medical director for ground, air, law enforcement, fire-based, private, US agencies, while serving Texas Governor's EMS and Trauma Advisory Committee, MedDir committee and Texas Preparedness Council. He was leader of the Eagles -- consortium of the world's largest EMS systems' medical directors.

His vision shaped patient/provider safety, education, and more. He was integral in passing Protecting Patient Access to Emergency Medications Act of 2017 into federal law.

His compassionate humanity and humble leadership is already missed. Friends and family remember his consistent question, "What can I do for you?"

PUBLIC SERVICE

WEDNESDAY,

SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

1:00 P.M.

COMMUNITY

BIBLE CHURCH

2477 N. LOOP 1604

Family will see intimate friends 3-5:00p.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020, and casual memory service at 5:00p.m. (Porter Loring North).

In lieu of flowers, gifts requested online at Donate.D7FR.org or checks made to "District 7 Fire and Rescue" with "Dr. Craig Manifold High School EMT Scholarship Fund" as subject, sent to:

Broadway National Bank, P.O. Box 17001, San Antonio, TX 78217.

Donations also accepted to 100 Club supporting First Responders in times of need, https://www.100clubsa.org/donate/.

Please sign the Guestbook:

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements: