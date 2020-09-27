1/1
BRIGADIER GEN. (DR.) Craig A. MANIFOLD USAF (RET) (BVT)
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Craig's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Brigadier General (Dr.) Craig A. Manifold, USAF (RET) (BVT) died of natural causes at home. Born to H. Hughes and J. Sylvania (Hersey) Manifold in Stewartstown Pennsylvania, and survived by beloved wife (31 years), Denise L. Moore, and children: Hanna Manifold-Cappadonna, (Barrett); Della Manifold-Stolle, (Steven); and Caleb A. Manifold. He joyfully anticipated their first grandchild in May 2021.

Other survivors: brother Ray Manifold; sister Kay; sister-in-law Linda; three nieces; three nephews; 20 great-nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents and brother, Gary.

Family and animals were his first loves. Local, national and global impacts of his professional career are remarkable.

Recognized leader in emergency medicine Craig was a teen EMT; USAF aeromedical-technician; EMED physician; medical director; flight surgeon; educator; published researcher; and

product-developer.

His undergraduate and ROTC commissioning from SIU-C preceded Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine graduation and residency at USAF WHMC.

His deployments included Operation Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan), special ops and conventional deployments: Southern Watch, Noble Eagle and Urgent Fury. In TXANG his affinity in disaster response blossomed. He lead evacuations from New Orleans' Morial Convention Center in Katrina. As Joint Surgeon, he lead multi-state massive medical responses to Harvey.

He was medical director for ground, air, law enforcement, fire-based, private, US agencies, while serving Texas Governor's EMS and Trauma Advisory Committee, MedDir committee and Texas Preparedness Council. He was leader of the Eagles -- consortium of the world's largest EMS systems' medical directors.

His vision shaped patient/provider safety, education, and more. He was integral in passing Protecting Patient Access to Emergency Medications Act of 2017 into federal law.

His compassionate humanity and humble leadership is already missed. Friends and family remember his consistent question, "What can I do for you?"

PUBLIC SERVICE

WEDNESDAY,

SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

1:00 P.M.

COMMUNITY

BIBLE CHURCH

2477 N. LOOP 1604

Family will see intimate friends 3-5:00p.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020, and casual memory service at 5:00p.m. (Porter Loring North).

In lieu of flowers, gifts requested online at Donate.D7FR.org or checks made to "District 7 Fire and Rescue" with "Dr. Craig Manifold High School EMT Scholarship Fund" as subject, sent to:

Broadway National Bank, P.O. Box 17001, San Antonio, TX 78217.

Donations also accepted to 100 Club supporting First Responders in times of need, https://www.100clubsa.org/donate/.

Please sign the Guestbook:

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements:




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Memorial Gathering
05:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
Send Flowers
SEP
30
Service
01:00 PM
COMMUNITY BIBLE CHURCH
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Porter Loring Mortuary North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved