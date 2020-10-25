"Big Craig" was not only big in stature but big in his love for friends, good music, and good times. Everyone who crossed his path loved him. He had a heart of gold and would give you the shirt off of his back.

Our Craig left us on October 12, 2020, two days after his 65th birthday. He will have many friends and family to catch up with when he reaches his final resting place. His Pa Pa and Ma Ma Currey will have a million things to tell and show him. His Dad, Owen will have him working on all the projects he started before his death. Others to greet him will be his grandparents Bert and Ester Selgelid, his brother Robert, and his stepfather Lew Neville.

Craig was born at St. David's Hospital in Austin, Texas on October 10, 1955. He attended San Antonio Public Schools and graduated from MacArthur High School. He lived in Hollywood Park during his school years and returned to care for his mother recently. His home was in Spring Branch at Canyon Lake, Texas.

Craig worked as a machinist at Pearl Brewery and later became a long haul truck driver. There was not much he couldn't or wouldn't do. He enjoyed his 15 years as a drummer for local bands. In later years he became a care taker for his father and for his stepfather. At the time of his death, he was caring for his mother.

Surviving him is his mother, Kathleen Neville and a list of friends too numerous to list. They were family to him. A celebration will definitely be held later to celebrate the life of this gentle giant. At his request he will be cremated and his ashes will be spread in the mountains of Angel Fire, New Mexico where he spent many happy times.

