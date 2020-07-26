Creston "Mister" Henry Funk, Jr., 76, died peacefully on June 28, 2020 in Playa Vista, California. A San Antonio native, he lived in Austin from 2002 to 2015, when he relocated to the Los Angeles area to be near his son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter.

Preceded in death by his parents, Virginia Mae Lott Funk and Creston Henry Funk, Sr., and his son-in-law George O. Jackson Waters, he will be lovingly remembered by his daughter Cynthia F. Joseph (David), son Creston H. Funk, III (Cristina), granddaughter Natasha Funk, and grand-dogs Kasper and Siggie. Creston is also survived by his sister Annie Mae F. Carrington, nieces and nephews Virginia H. Yoakum (John), Edward W. Holland (Clare), Carolyn H. Labatt (Joe), Robert Carlson, Richard Carlson (Madelaine), brother-in-law John Carlson (Anne), former wife Carol C. Hardy (Rob), and several great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Creston grew up next door to the Olmos Park Fire Station. As a boy, when the alarm sounded, he would run across the street and ride on the truck with the firemen. (Coincidentally, he lived next door to the Playa Vista Fire Station for his last 5 years and he still loved hearing the sirens.) He attended TMI, UT Austin, and Abilene Christian College. While at UT, he joined Chi Phi, his father's fraternity. Married in 1964, Creston and Carol had two children and raised them together. They later divorced.

Creston enjoyed several careers, and a highlight was working for the late Bill Case at his audio store on Broadway in San Antonio, where he met Mark Heaston, with whom he opened Concert Sound, a hi-fidelity audio shop, in 1981 (later Austin Hi-Fi.)

Creston shared his lifelong love of photography, music, art, and dogs with his kids. Thrilled by cars, trains, UFOs and fireworks, he was fascinated by how things worked. Creston got a kick out of keeping fit: whether taking ballet classes (he proudly danced the role of the Mouse King in Incarnate Word College's production of The Nutcracker), swimming, water skiing, sailboarding, or sculling on Lady Bird Lake. When Creston cared passionately about something, he never missed an opportunity to share it with others.

Creston was cremated at Hollywood Forever in Los Angeles, and he will be interred next to his mother at Glendale Cemetery in Goliad, Texas. When conditions allow, the family plans to gather in San Antonio to celebrate Creston's life.

Special thanks to Creston's lifelong friend Mark Heaston for putting up with Creston for so many years.