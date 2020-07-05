Criag Scott Newhouse, 78 years old, died on June 22, 2020 of mesothelioma at his home in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, surrounded by his loving family.

Craig had a deep faith and called himself a "seeker of Love". He was a lover of God's creations and of all humankind. His sense of humor was legendary as was his dedication to his family. He was born in Brooklyn, NY, 9/11/41, to Walter Scott Newhouse and Frances Eggars Newhouse and grew up in Greenwich, Connecticut with his brother Donald Newhouse. He attended Princeton University and was a member of the swim team for three years graduating with a Geology degree in 1963. He worked in the uranium mining industry and then graduated with an MBA degree from Columbia University in 1966. He married Elizabeth Ellis of Pueblo, Colorado in 1966 and they moved from New York City to California, Colorado, and then lived in Santa Fe, NM for seven years to pursue the exploration of uranium. Craig became involved in the development of commercial real estate and in 1975 they moved with their three children, Betsy, Jennifer and Scott to San Antonio, TX. He worked for himself as a broker and facilitated the sale, purchase and investment of apartment buildings all over the US. Craig and Liz enjoyed traveling abroad over the years making new friends, and were active in their Episcopal parish, Church of Reconciliation. They were founding members of a new interfaith charity that provides a home free of charge to people who are near death who either have no home or inadequate caregiving. They moved to the Denver area in June 2018 after the death of their son to be near family.

Craig is survived by his wife Liz, daughters Betsy and Jennifer, his brother Donald, and cousin Gordon Werner and their respective families. Services will be delayed due to the virus. Contact the Church of Reconciliation for information. Donations in his name can be made to ABODE Contemplative Care for the Dying (www.abodehome.org) or to the Church of Reconciliation(https://cor-satx.org).