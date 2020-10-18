Criselda "Cris" Leveritt was born in Fentress, TX and has rejoined her family in heaven. She was one of seven children of Anastacio and Clemencia Richie Gutierrez. Remembering her lovingly is her daughter, Norma Ann Cortez and husband, Gilbert of Georgetown; son, Ernest Leveritt and wife Angelica of Heath, Tx., and daughter, Teresa Lewis and husband Mike of Weatherford, Tx. as well as her seven grandchildren: Claire Huerta, Chelsea Lopez, Michael Lewis and Kristen Martin, Chad, Justin, and Cody Leveritt and nine great grandchildren: Tyler and Emersen Huerta, Gabriela, Leo Gilbert, and Gavin Lopez, Travis and Preston Martin, Dylan and Lucas Leveritt. She was predeceased by her son, Daniel Leveritt, her parents, husbands, Charles, L. Leveritt, and father of her children, Ernest Davila; brothers Alfred Gutierrez and Gilbert Anastacio Gutierrez who was killed in WW II and is buried in Luxembourg with General George Patton; sisters, Lupe Contreras, Stella Trevino, Helen Jones, and Mercedes Appling. At age 22 she served in the U.S Navy to support the WW II effort. After serving 3 years in New York City and San Francisco, she was honorably discharged as a Y3C in 1946 and was a member of Waves Unit 103. She attended Incarnate Word College and was a graduate of St. Phillips College LVN Program. Criselda was a long time member of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church where she participated in the Legion of Mary Auxiliary, Altar Society, Bereavement Ministry, Eucharistic Adoration. Eucharistic Minister at St. Gregory's and the Baptist Hospital, Divine Mercy, and St. Vincent DePaul.

Visitation will begin at 6:00 P.M. followed by the Rosary at 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge Drive. The Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 700 Dewhurst Drive. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.