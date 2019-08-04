|
|
December 17, 1924 - July 31, 2019
Crisoforo Sandoval, Jr. passed away on July 31, 2019 in Spring, Texas at the age of 94. He was born on December 17, 1924 in Laredo, Texas to Crisoforo and Angela (Molina) Sandoval. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Visitacion R. Sandoval; son Robert G. Sandoval and daughter Diana L. Sandoval. He is survived by his sons Richard R. Sandoval and wife M. Carmen Sandoval; Chris E. Sandoval and wife Lamyai Sandoval; grandchildren Adriana Garza- Gongora. Albert Tovar, Christina L. Anderson, Bret R. Anderson, Angela M. Sandoval, Alejandro R. Sandoval, Christie Knapp, Evan R. Sandoval, Melissa Leon, Lydia Sandoval and Cecilia Sandoval; great grandchildren Selika Isabella Tovar, Adalynn Grace Anderson, Amnistie Taylor and Mariah Taylor and daughter-in-law Marion Sandoval. Visitation will be Tuesday August 6, 2019 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Colonial Funeral Home. Interment with Military Honors will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 4, 2019