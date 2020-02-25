San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Services
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
5:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
Rosary
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
7:30 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
9:30 AM
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
ST. JOHN BERCHMAN'S CATHOLIC CHURCH
1147 CUPPLES RD
CRISTIANO SANTOS CHACON


2015 - 2020
CRISTIANO SANTOS CHACON Obituary

Cristiano Santos Chacon, age 4, passed away on Thursday, February 20th in San Antonio at Methodist Children's Hospital. Born on April 17, 2015 in San Antonio, Texas to Edward and Sabrina Chacon. He was preceded in death by, Grandpa, Santos Chacon; and Uncle, Michael Chacon. Cristiano is survived by his parents, Edward Chacon and Sabrina Chacon; his siblings, Samantha Limon, Aden Chacon, Jael Chacon, Arianna Chacon, Michael Chacon, Sabrina Chacon, and Mireya Chacon; his Grandpa and Grandma, Hilario and Denise Flores; Grandma, Alicia Chacon; Great-Grandma, Beatrice Carnavale; his uncles, Roland Carnavale, Nathan Flores, David Chacon, and Bobby Chacon; and numerous other family and friends. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 26th, at Porter Loring McCullough.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 25, 2020
