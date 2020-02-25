|
Cristiano Santos Chacon, age 4, passed away on Thursday, February 20th in San Antonio at Methodist Children's Hospital. Born on April 17, 2015 in San Antonio, Texas to Edward and Sabrina Chacon. He was preceded in death by, Grandpa, Santos Chacon; and Uncle, Michael Chacon. Cristiano is survived by his parents, Edward Chacon and Sabrina Chacon; his siblings, Samantha Limon, Aden Chacon, Jael Chacon, Arianna Chacon, Michael Chacon, Sabrina Chacon, and Mireya Chacon; his Grandpa and Grandma, Hilario and Denise Flores; Grandma, Alicia Chacon; Great-Grandma, Beatrice Carnavale; his uncles, Roland Carnavale, Nathan Flores, David Chacon, and Bobby Chacon; and numerous other family and friends. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 26th, at Porter Loring McCullough.
ROSARY
WEDNESDAY,
FEBRUARY 26TH 7:30 PM
PORTER LORING
PROCESSION FROM
PORTER LORING
THURSDAY,
FEBRUARY 27TH 9:30 AM
FUNERAL MASS
THURSDAY, 10:00 AM
ST. JOHN BERCHMAN'S CATHOLIC CHURCH
1147 CUPPLES RD
Published in Express-News on Feb. 25, 2020