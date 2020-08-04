1/1
CRISTINA Z. MARTINEZ
1946 - 2020
Cristina Z. Martinez was called home to be with our Lord on July 24, 2020 at the age of 44. Born on January 10, 1946 in San Antonio, Texas, she is preceded in death by her parents, Juan Zamarripa and Mary Martinez Zamarripa.

A loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother, she leaves her memory to her beloved husband, Jose G. Garcia, her children Juan Martinez (Ithza), Priscilla Garcia, Stephanie Garcia, her new granddaughter, Harley Martinez, her siblings Eloise Bosmans, Belinda Aguilar (Jose), Alfred Van Raub (Maria), Anthony Van Raub (Rebecca) and many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends who love and will truly miss her dearly.

Due to restrictions on public gatherings, the visitation at Funeraria del Angel Trevino – 226 Cupples Rd. 78237 – is limited to 25 people in the building at a time.

Face coverings are required.

The family will be receiving friends for a Visitation on Friday, August 7 from 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM, with a Rosary recited at 7:00 PM.

The Funeral Mass will be an intimate family gathering. The staff at Trevino Funeral Home appreciate your understanding during these times.




Published in Express-News on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
AUG
7
Rosary
07:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
2104340595
