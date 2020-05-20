CRISTOBAL VILLARREAL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CRISTOBAL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with a heavy heart that we acknowledge the passing of Cristobal Villarreal. Passing on Monday May 11, 2020 at 83 years old.Preceded in death by his wife, Henrietta, son, Christopher, brother, Alfonso, sister, Hope, and parents, Alfonso and Esperanza Villarreal. He was a loving and selfless father to Catherine (Brian) Gunn, Christopher Villarreal, Veronica (Frank) Spielberg, and Todd Crosby and proud Grandfather to Angelina, Christine, and Nicholas Steck. Cristobal was raised in a devout Catholic family and served his Church as an Altar boy for many years. His faith and service to God was constant and selfless till the end of his days. He was the first to help others in need and treated every person he met with respect and an open heart. He had a servants heart and worked to no end to support his children as a single father. He spent years on end working at Wohl shoe company and hand crafting leather goods. Cristobal was a loyal man and always put others before him. He kept in constant touch with his close high-school (Central Catholic High School) friends and met for breakfast with them every Tuesday morning. He was a humble, hardworking, and most importantly, God-fearing man. His witty personality stayed with him till the end, constantly sharing exaggerated tales to his grandchildren about his childhood. Cristobal sacrificed everything he could for his family and friends, always putting others before him.He will stay forever in our hearts and minds.Due to current restrictions, services are postponed for now.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved