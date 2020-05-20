It is with a heavy heart that we acknowledge the passing of Cristobal Villarreal. Passing on Monday May 11, 2020 at 83 years old.Preceded in death by his wife, Henrietta, son, Christopher, brother, Alfonso, sister, Hope, and parents, Alfonso and Esperanza Villarreal. He was a loving and selfless father to Catherine (Brian) Gunn, Christopher Villarreal, Veronica (Frank) Spielberg, and Todd Crosby and proud Grandfather to Angelina, Christine, and Nicholas Steck. Cristobal was raised in a devout Catholic family and served his Church as an Altar boy for many years. His faith and service to God was constant and selfless till the end of his days. He was the first to help others in need and treated every person he met with respect and an open heart. He had a servants heart and worked to no end to support his children as a single father. He spent years on end working at Wohl shoe company and hand crafting leather goods. Cristobal was a loyal man and always put others before him. He kept in constant touch with his close high-school (Central Catholic High School) friends and met for breakfast with them every Tuesday morning. He was a humble, hardworking, and most importantly, God-fearing man. His witty personality stayed with him till the end, constantly sharing exaggerated tales to his grandchildren about his childhood. Cristobal sacrificed everything he could for his family and friends, always putting others before him.He will stay forever in our hearts and minds.Due to current restrictions, services are postponed for now.



