After 80 years of a life well lived, Crosby Gene Bryan went home to be with his Lord on Monday, January 27, 2020 in San Antonio, TX. Gene was born on September 26, 1939 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Aaron and Lavonne Bryan. Gene served in the Marines and lived most of his adult life in Tulsa, OK and San Antonio, TX. Gene was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife Linda Bryan. He is survived by his children, Paul Chapman, Andrea Bryan-Tortolero, and Russell Bryan; grandchildren, Nathan Chapman, and Taylor Bryan; sisters, Kathy Robinson, Vickey Herdtner, and Johana Bryan-Smith.
The family will celebrate his
life in a small private ceremony in San Antonio, TX. Gene will be laid to rest in Resthaven Memory Gardens in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
