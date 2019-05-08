Home

Cruz Maldonado

Cruz Maldonado Obituary

Cruz Maldonado, age 76, passed away peacefully at Audie Murphy VA Hospital with his daughters Maria Maldonado and Janis Hebermehl at his bedside.

He is predeceased by his parents Cruz Maldonado and Frances Maldonado. Besides his daughters, he is survived by his sisters Bertha McStravic, Gloria Aten, Amelia Moen.



Funeral services with military honors will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on May 28, 2019 at 11.15AM, Shelter #2.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations be made to :

Fisher House
#7053, 7485 Wurzbach Rd., San Antonio, TX 78229
Published in Express-News on May 8, 2019
