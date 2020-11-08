1/1
Cruz R. Vallejo was called home by the Lord on November 2, 2020, at the age of 74.

He was born on May 3, 1946, "El Dia de la Santa Cruz". Cruz was a graduate of Lanier High School. He retired from civil service after 30 years from the DRMO. He was an extraordinary loving son, brother, husband, uncle, cousin, and friend. Cruz was passionate about cooking, and sharing recipes. He loved gardening and caring for his fruit trees. He always welcomed everyone to his home with open arms. Being a man of faith, one of his many gifts was encouraging and comforting others, and praying for the wellbeing of all. Cruz was loved by so many. He enjoyed spending time with his family that he loved so dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesus Gilberto Vallejo and Catalina Rodriguez Vallejo, and brother Jesus Vallejo, Jr. Cruz is survived by the love of his life of 33 years Gloria Vallejo (Munoz); beloved sister Margarita San Juan (Elpidio); nieces, Stephanie Favela (Oscar), Patricia Short (John), nephews Jose Luis San Juan, and Jesse Vallejo.

Rosary will be recited on Sunday at 5:00pm at the Angelus Chapel. Funeral Mass will be offered on Monday at 11:00am at St. Brigid Catholic Church.

Interment will follow in San Fernando Cemetery 2.



Published in Express-News on Nov. 8, 2020.
