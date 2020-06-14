Crys Spear passed away peacefully on June 6, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on July 22, 1946 in Fort Worth, TX and was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Bea Stricklin and two older brothers. She is survived by her son Michael (Erica) Paceleo of Dallas, TX and daughter Melissa Paceleo of San Antonio, TX as well as two sisters, Virginia (Carroll) Fultz of San Antonio, TX and Mrs. Ellen Hunter of Mt. Vernon, WA. The family would like to give special thanks to Stone Oak Care Center for the wonderful care she received in her final days.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local animal shelter.