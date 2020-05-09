CRYSTAL LAVERNE (BENKE) SKOLAUT
1941 - 2020
Crystal LaVerne (Benke) Skolaut, born May 9, 1941, peacefully passed Monday morning to be with Christ and reunite with loved ones. She was a strong woman of faith, love, hope, and inspiration. She is survived and treasured by her daughter, Lisa Bendele Register (Ted) and son, Randall Bendele (Melissa); grandchildren: Lauren Saegert Barton (David), Blake Saegert (Paula), Amber Bendele Brown (Brandon), Colton Bendele; great-granddaughters Madison Saegert and Stevie Barton; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Crystal is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Skolaut, son, Alan Bendele, parents, William and Mildred Harrison Benke, and brother, Gregory Benke. Crystal's life was of devotion and service to the Lord. She was a constant source of love, forgiveness, guidance, and joy for family and many friends. Now, as promised, she walks in perfectness in God's heavenly home. Bless you and thank you - our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and forever friend. You live always in our hearts and memories. A graveside service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church of Helotes at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 9th. A live stream of service can be viewed on: https://www.facebook.com/groups/560648534633757/?ref=shareThose wishing to make a memorial donation, please consider the American Heart or Alzheimer's Association.


Published in Express-News on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Service
10:00 AM
MAY
9
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church of Helotes
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
6321 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
2105212111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 9, 2020
Our condolences to the families of Crystal Benke Skolaut. she was a wonderful lady and will be missed by alol.
mickey sheryl
Friend
May 9, 2020
Our condolences to the families of Crystal Benke Skolaut. She was a wonderful lady and will missed by all.
mickey smith
Friend
May 9, 2020
Please accept my sincere condolences dear family and friends. May prayers strengthen you and memories comfort you. May you also find hope and comfort in God our Father, who loves us, comforts our hearts and make you firm (1 Thessalonians 2:16,17)
