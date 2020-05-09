Crystal LaVerne (Benke) Skolaut, born May 9, 1941, peacefully passed Monday morning to be with Christ and reunite with loved ones. She was a strong woman of faith, love, hope, and inspiration. She is survived and treasured by her daughter, Lisa Bendele Register (Ted) and son, Randall Bendele (Melissa); grandchildren: Lauren Saegert Barton (David), Blake Saegert (Paula), Amber Bendele Brown (Brandon), Colton Bendele; great-granddaughters Madison Saegert and Stevie Barton; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Crystal is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Skolaut, son, Alan Bendele, parents, William and Mildred Harrison Benke, and brother, Gregory Benke. Crystal's life was of devotion and service to the Lord. She was a constant source of love, forgiveness, guidance, and joy for family and many friends. Now, as promised, she walks in perfectness in God's heavenly home. Bless you and thank you - our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and forever friend. You live always in our hearts and memories. A graveside service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church of Helotes at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 9th. A live stream of service can be viewed on: https://www.facebook.com/groups/560648534633757/?ref=shareThose wishing to make a memorial donation, please consider the American Heart or Alzheimer's Association.
Published in Express-News on May 9, 2020.