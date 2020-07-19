Cumie Josephine Smith, 97 years young, died on July 13th 2020 at The Enclave for Senior Living in Cedar Park Texas. She was the widow of Jerry Emmett Smith and will be laid to rest alongside him at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Cumie was born in McDonough, Georgia, and she and Jerry had one son. Jerry Smith Sr. was in the United States Air Force and they were stationed in Okinawa during WWII. She has also lived in Florida, Georgia, Kansas, and Texas.

While she lived in several different places throughout her life, she lived most of her life in San Antonio.

She enjoyed Mexican food and a good margarita, playing bridge, cooking, and had a green thumb, as everything she touched seemed to grow. Her love of the color pink was evident in her signature "pink couch" and manicured fingernails. She was very generous and donated to several causes including but not limited to Dell Children's Hospital, MD Anderson, and several charities to support veterans, and continued to give until her death. She had a real passion for life and was loved immensely by family and friends.

She is survived by her daughter in law, Cindy; two grandchildren, Shelly and Sterling; and 2 great grandchildren, Wyatt and Parker.

She was predeceased by her husband, Jerry Emmett Smith, son, Jerry Lee Smith, and her brothers.

A private viewing for immediate family is being held due to current circumstances and the burial will be in August. In lieu of a large memorial, the family wishes for donations to charity to be made instead."

