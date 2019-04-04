|
|
April 23, 1941 - March 31, 2019
Cynthia "Dottie" Huckle went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 31, 2019 at 77 years young. She is proceeded in death by her father Henry Gibbs Sr., mother Ida Bell Horton, brother, Henry Lester Gibbs Jr., sister, Nell Fox, and nephew Jimmy Fox. She is survived by her husband, Don Huckle; daughter, Bonnie Johns; son, Gregory Dalton; grandkids, Christopher Johns, Allison Washko (Taylor), Dalton Romero; great-grandkids, Kendall and Paisley; niece, Connie Fox (James); great-nephew, Tim Vinson (Sandy); step-sons, Ken Huckle (Brenda) and Gary (Pam); grandkids Jason, Kegan and Michael. Everyone loved her joyous smile and contagious laugh. She loved being with family, loved California, and loved her best friend Shirley Craig; they shared many adventures and laughs together. Her favorite time of year were Thanks giving and Christmas gatherings with her family. She also loved her grandkids and doggies so much. Dottie worked for Lonestar Brewery, where she was an Executive Secretary of Sales and Marketing for 38 years; she loved her coworkers, and it led to many fun times. Dottie loved her husband Don; together they shared 48 years of marriage. A memorial service for Mrs. Huckle will be on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 4, 2019