Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
5:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapels South
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Huckle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia A. Huckle


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cynthia A. Huckle Obituary
April 23, 1941 - March 31, 2019
Cynthia "Dottie" Huckle went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 31, 2019 at 77 years young. She is proceeded in death by her father Henry Gibbs Sr., mother Ida Bell Horton, brother, Henry Lester Gibbs Jr., sister, Nell Fox, and nephew Jimmy Fox. She is survived by her husband, Don Huckle; daughter, Bonnie Johns; son, Gregory Dalton; grandkids, Christopher Johns, Allison Washko (Taylor), Dalton Romero; great-grandkids, Kendall and Paisley; niece, Connie Fox (James); great-nephew, Tim Vinson (Sandy); step-sons, Ken Huckle (Brenda) and Gary (Pam); grandkids Jason, Kegan and Michael. Everyone loved her joyous smile and contagious laugh. She loved being with family, loved California, and loved her best friend Shirley Craig; they shared many adventures and laughs together. Her favorite time of year were Thanks giving and Christmas gatherings with her family. She also loved her grandkids and doggies so much. Dottie worked for Lonestar Brewery, where she was an Executive Secretary of Sales and Marketing for 38 years; she loved her coworkers, and it led to many fun times. Dottie loved her husband Don; together they shared 48 years of marriage. A memorial service for Mrs. Huckle will be on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.