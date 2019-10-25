|
Cynthia Gayle Mercer of Pleasanton passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at the age of 68.
She was born in Monahans, Texas on February 13, 1951 to Howard C. and Oleata Pearl (Butler) Lasiter. She grew up in Grandfalls, Texas, where her father was a pioneer in the growing oil and gas industry in the Permian Basin. Her fathers work brought them to Pleasanton in 1967, and she graduated from Pleasanton High School in 1969. After high school, Cindy received her degree in education from Texas State University, and began teaching in Pleasanton. After moving to San Antonio, she taught for a short time there, before returning to her oilfield roots and beginning a career spanning over 30 years as a landman and broker.
She started Pinnacle Land Services, and built it into one of the premier land service companies in Texas, and oversaw leasing and acquisitions for multiple large oil companies in Texas, Colorado and Wyoming. She never stopped being a teacher, though, and served as a mentor to many landmen who are actively working today. She was proud to have been able to help so many young men and women begin their careers. Cindy and Lloyd loved to travel, especially to Colorado, where they enjoyed driving through the mountains and taking in the beautiful scenery. They were always by each others side, and tackled any obstacle that life threw at them as a team. When Cindy's cancer diagnosis came in 2013, they faced it together, and she bravely fought through her treatment, and its after effects.
The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to Dr. Lon Smith and his amazing team at the Start Center for Cancer Care in San Antonio.
They also want to recognize her "angels" Maggie, Diana and Vanessa, who helped with her care at home during the last six years.
Their loyalty and commitment to Cindy was absolute, and their help each day allowed her to be at home with Lloyd through her illness.
Cindy is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Lloyd I. Mercer, Jr.; sons, Patrick C. Hurley, Jr. and wife Christina and Chris Mercer and wife Tricia; daughters, Melanie Mercer Llamas and Courtnie Mercer; brother-in-law, Roger Mercer and her beloved grandchildren, Zade Llamas, Benjamin Mercer, Jace Llamas, Madeline Mercer, Kyla Llamas, Carissa Mercer, Jodie Hurley and Gregston Hurley.
Cynthia is preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Oleata Lasiter, sister, Judy Burton and brother in law, John Burton.
A memorial service to celebrate Cindy's life will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Hurley Funeral Home in Pleasanton.