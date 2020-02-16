Home

Our special sister, Cynthia, reunited in heaven with our parents, Don & Angie, sister, Daliza, & brother-in-law, Phil Rinn on February 11 at the age of 61.Cindy loved hugs, color/pink, diet coke, music, dancing and the Spurs.She is survived by sisters, Linda Rinn, and Sylvia (Keith) Anderson, 1 niece, nephews, uncles, aunts, numerous cousins and extended family, Margie, John, Kathie and Rhonda.In Lieu of flowers, please take a loved one to enjoy cheese enchiladas, a long-time favorite of Cindy's.Sincere thanks to Riverview Nursing in Boerne and Embrace Hospice.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Sunset Chapel with funeral services to follow at 12:00 p.m.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 16, 2020
