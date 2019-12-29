|
Cynthia Ann Thomas Shields passed away peacefully at home with her family on December 23, 2019. Born December 29, 1933 in San Antonio to Evelyn & John Jake Thomas, she is survived by her loving son William Shields, granddaughter Carly Shields and grandson Travis Shields.Cynthia was respected and admired by all who knew her. Following her marriage, she relocated to California where she became a licensed pilot, handling all aspects of the couple's mining businesses and piloting supplies throughout the state. She later divorced and joined Del Webb as Vice President of Convention Sales, covering Chicago to Las Vegas and developing the opening of their Hawaiian hotel. Cynthia later built a prosperous art gallery, but needing to care for her mother, she sold the gallery and returned to San Antonio. Her love of public television led her to join the staff at KLRN where she found an outlet that offered a challenge to serve the community. She spent 33 years developing the station's diverse programs. Her strong people skills were instrumental in mentoring and leading the station's cohesive team. Among her many accomplishments, Cynthia was pivotal in the development of The KLRN Endowment Fund, The Jim Lehrer Society, The KLRN Studio at Texas A&M in Laredo, and numerous productions, on-air programs and town hall meetings. Former KLRN President Joanne Winik noted Cynthia was "the best fundraiser in San Antonio, she focused on the bigger picture … putting KLRN's Mission at the forefront of all her fundraising efforts." Cynthia's love for the outdoors attracted the officials with the National Parks Foundation and she was recruited to serve on parks projects as well as various PBS advisory groups.Due to health issues, Cynthia decided to retire in March of 2019 as KLRN's Sr. Vice President of Institutional Advancement.Cynthia loved and valued family, friends and dogs. William has fond memories of their many camping trips through various National Parks as well a few trips to Mexico.
Cynthia was cherished and will be missed. At Cynthia's request there will be no services. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Cynthia Shields Fund in The KLRN Endowment, PO Box 9, San Antonio, TX, 78291.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 29, 2019