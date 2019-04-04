San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
St. David's Episcopal Church
1300 Wiltshire Ave
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Cynthia Wiard Semmes


1923 - 2019
Cynthia Wiard Semmes Obituary
December 28, 1923 - March 30, 2019
Cynthia Wiard Semmes, of San Antonio, passed from this life on March 30, 2019 at the age of 95.
She was born on December 28, 1923, in Bridgeport, Connecticut to the late Seth Wiard and Evelyn Young.

She was predeceased by her husband, Oliver Marion Semmes. Left to cherish Cynthia's memory are her son, Spencer Wiard Semmes (Susan) of Glen Allen, Virginia.

Mrs. Semmes graduated from the University of Colorado at Boulder in 1945 and was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega Fraternity. Cynthia celebrated her 75th anniversary of membership in Alpha Chi in recent years. Besides being a homemaker, wife and Mother, Cynthia was employed by the Red Cross during her early married years, and later, by the Witte Museum in San Antonio. She loved to entertain, with cooking and collecting cookbooks being a passion. She also enjoyed reading, playing bridge, eating out and going to museums. She and Oliver travelled extensively, via the Air Force, throughout Europe and the Far East, living in such places as Taiwan and Holland. They finally settled in San Antonio in 1965.

Cynthia was a fun loving, gracious, and kind soul who was well loved by everyone who knew her. The staff in memory care at Brookdale Oakwell were especially fond of her.

A memorial service will be held for Cynthia at Saint David's Episcopal Church at 1300 Wiltshire Ave, San Antonio on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 2:00 PM.

Published in Express-News on Apr. 4, 2019
