|
Cyrus (Cy) Hayford Avey, Jr. of San Antonio, Texas, age 101 years and 140 days. He was an only much cherished child born on September 15, 1918 to Cyrus Hayford Avey, Sr. and Mollie JoAnna Davis Avey at 1926 East Houston Street, San Antonio, Texas. He attended San Antonio Public Schools, Fannin Elementary, R. W. Emerson Junior High and George W. Brackenridge High School graduating at mid-term 1937 and being Best Cadet in R.O.T.C., Company D two consecutive years.
He went to work at Alamo Iron Works in March, 1937 and continued there until the fall of 1940 at which time he went to work at old Duncan Field, later to become Kelly Air Force Base. He was an aircraft sheet metal worker in the aircraft maintenance directorate. He became involved in every major modification or repair of Air Force aircraft. Starting in the fall of 1940 on old B-18 bombers. As World II progressed, B-17s, B-24s and B-29s and in the post war years the B-36s, C-124s, XC-99s, B-52s and C-5As. Retiring in 1974 with 34 years as a General Foreman in the aircraft branch. He also served 2 years in the Army Air Corp from 1944 to 1946 fighting in the South Pacific mainly on Guam.
He was President of the Kelly Civilian Retiree Club, an organization of some 500 retired civilian employees from 1992 until February 2, 2020. He was a 65 year plus member of the Blue Bonnet Lodge A. F. & A. M. 1219, San Antonio Scottish 32nd degree, Alzafar Shrine, Past Wagon Master of the Alzafar R. V. Club and a member of Hot Wells Baptist Church.
He was predeceased in June, 2013 by his wife of 72 years Ruth Marie Rackley Avey. He is survived by his four children, Mollie JoAnna Avey Shipler (Errol Shipler), Anna Marie Avey Pratt (David Pratt), Mary Etta Avey Larson (Tom Larson) and Cyrus Hayford Avey, III (Juanita Avey). He is further survived by 6 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 for 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Services will be conducted on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. both at Mission Funeral Chapels South Services will be lead by long time friend Pastor Ernest Weedon.
He will be honored by 11 pallbearers including son-in-laws, grandsons, great grandsons and nephews.
Interment will be at Mission Park South in the Avey Family plot that now includes his
parents and wife.